The Washington State Legislature has taken the first step toward providing universal health care for the people of this state by setting up the Universal Health Care Commission charged with both finding ways to improve our health care system now and establishing the preliminary infrastructure to create a universal health system. To set up such a system, however, will require federal help, because a significant amount of money in our current health system comes from the national government.
Such help is being proposed through HR5010 introduced by Rep. Ro Khanna of California. HR 5010 would allow states to integrate Medicare Funds into their state plan. It would also allow Multi-State Regional plans, so that, if they could agree on a single plan, the West Coast states could form a regional plan which could provide many efficiencies.
I have contacted Rep. Kim Schrier, urging her to support HR 5010, and I would urge others to do the same.