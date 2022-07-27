To the Editor:
(Note: This letter also was sent to Jorge Garcia Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife access manager)
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 to 115 in the lower elevations, and 90 to 105 in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
To the Editor:
(Note: This letter also was sent to Jorge Garcia Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife access manager)
I spoke again to Darren Case, Kittitas County Public Works construction manager who told me they aren’t starting the bridge project on the Thorp green bridge till Aug. 1 but WDFW access folks chose to close the boat launch on July 15 so the company could park some vehicles in there. There is an open access to the launch as of today with no interference to any construction vehicle but the WDFW enforcement is chasing boaters out.
This launch is the third launch in upper Kittitas County that is now unavailable to anglers and guides. The extra two weeks were very important to those who scheduled trips with the green bridge as the intended takeout or launch.
Can you explain why WDFW again chose to ignore the sport anglers and guides on the Yakima river? This makes no sense and was totally unnecessary.
Ryan Gausman
Executive Board Washington State Guides Association, Thorp
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.