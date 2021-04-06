Lisa Lemons argues that recent Republican actions related to requirements for voting are not "voter suppression." Her argument makes me wonder, why is it that Republicans overwhelmingly support these changes, while Democrats overwhelmingly object to them? They are clearly unnecessary, since there was no evidence of significant illegal voting in the last election. So what could the purpose be, if not to increase the vote count for Republicans by suppressing the Democratic vote?
I wonder what ID Lemon uses. A driver's license? A passport? Some people--especially those in the inner city--do not drive or travel internationally. They use public transportation. And yes, ethnic minorities (and Democrats) are over-represented in the inner city. The people most likely to not have ID are more likely to be Democrats than Republicans.
Lemon argues that "we need ID to open a bank account, rent a hotel room, get a vaccine.." and so on. Are these prerequisites for voting? Does how a person spends their money or manages their health indicate whether they should be able to vote? Again, these are things that are not done by every American, and yet every American should have the right to vote.
I challenge Republicans to provide a reason why these changes in voter ID are necessary — not "justifiable" but necessary. Tell me: what's a good reason for trying to cancel voting rights, aside from trying to go against the basic principles of fair elections because you might lose?