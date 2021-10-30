Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dear Editor,

If you are a Palouse to Cascades Trail user, I urge you to contact the Washington State Parks Director, or perhaps members of the Ellensburg City Council. The phone numbers and email addresses for both administrative governmental agencies may be obtained by doing a Google search.

I recently obtained a memo (below) I would like to share with readers of the Daily Record.

From: Meacham, Billie (PARKS)

Sent: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 8:49 AM

To: irbates3@fairpoint.net

Cc: Meacham, Billie (PARKS)

Subject: Cora street crossing

Hi Lee,

Below is the message from Brian Patnode to Damon Gardella, Senior project manager.

From: Patnode, Brian (PARKS)

Sent: Monday, October 11, 2021 8:17 AM

To: Damon Gardella

Cc: Both, Jason (PARKS) ; White, Joshua (PARKS)

Subject: RE: Ellensburg - Cora Street addition

Hi Damon,

Sorry I missed your return call. I wanted to discuss with you the trail crossing improvements at Cora Street. Our standard “Major Crossing” details that I sent to Chris English during the design phase of this project does not have stop signs facing the trail users. It has trail crossing warning signs for vehicles and a painted crosswalk. As you know, pedestrians have the right of way and all vehicles should be stopping for them. Could you please have the stop signs removed and ensure the trail crossing warning signs are installed on both directions of the road?

Thanks, and please give me a call if you have questions.

Brian

It seems to me the memo to Damon Gardella from Mr. Brian Patnode are pretty clear. Unless I interpret the above memo incorrectly, the STOP signs should be removed. Last I looked, the signs remain.

Lee R. Bates

Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.