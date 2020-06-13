As I read the article in Wednesday’s paper, “Remember When?” I kept hoping to get to the part where a responsible reporter would have pointed out that this event was in violation of the Phase 2 coronavirus response status for Kittitas County: "All public and private, indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than five people beyond a single household or living unit per week are prohibited.”
Instead, the tone of the article was a gang-ho endorsement of denial. “...around 50 neighbors gathered at the Sekulich’s to have a beer or a soft drink… For just a couple of hours, it was as people in Ellensburg have known it to be for years.”
Unfortunately, Ellensburg is not in fact as it has been for years; instead, it is part of this connected world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. We have had 2 new cases in the past week.
I am trying not to jump to conclusions — perhaps all the participants brought their own food, and maybe everyone except the three people in your photograph were wearing masks and keeping six feet apart. But it sounds more like people were sharing food, and your photograph does not show mask use, also contrary to the advice on how to mitigate risk in situations where people have to be close to each other.
I am anticipating a “whataboutism” response to my comments, bringing up the rallies for social justice. I participated in the one in Ellensburg a week ago and in one in Roslyn on Friday. They also involved more than five people. I wore a mask. I would estimate 95% of the other participants were also masked. I kept my distance; I was concerned seeing many others closer together, and now in fact the two new covid cases in participants of the march should make us all worry.
Participants in those events made a choice that addressing the public health pandemic of institutional racism justified taking a risk with regard to coronavirus. Perhaps the people going to the block party decided the benefit to their mental health justified their choice. But I would have hoped that your reporting would have covered the risk. Instead it came across as encouraging other residents of our county to stage similar events.