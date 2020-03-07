On the state of planet Earth and its defenders, a recent letter by Mr. Doug Myers trips over so many errors that it is hard it is hard to read in an upright position. First is its indulgence in name-calling (“enviro nazis,” “loons,” “drama seekers,” predators) a habit that translates as “I have nothing substantive to say, but I know who I despise, and I can get away with behaving like a seventh-grade sociopath because that’s what Trump does.”
Second is the letter’s absence of fact. Mr. Myers is bothered by “tall tales of the end of the world,” but let’s consider where those narratives come from. In the 1980s, for instance, energy giants like Shell and Exxon carried out internal assessments of the carbon released by their products. Privately, they did not dispute the findings of their researchers on destructive flooding, catastrophic fires, and the disappearance of ecosystems resulting from rising temperatures. According to Shell’s own analysts (in documents eventually made public), global warming will “drastically change the way people live and work,” and these changes “may be the greatest in recorded history.”
Need it be stated that the oil companies then buried their own science, choosing short-term profit over sensible stewardship? Well, we don’t have to take the corporate word for it. We can also consult the U.S. Army War College report published last October, which predicts a collapse of America’s military mission in the face of climate change, just 20 years in the future. These are not hippies talking. The report was approved by General Mark Miller, who now chairs the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
One could go on and on: the Union of Concerned Scientists’ report on the destruction of Amazonia, NASA’s Vital Signs reports, or the findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Anyone not yet persuaded about climate disruption is probably unpersuadable. Consider the ostrich and its legendary response to bad news.
The good news is that young people worldwide are calling the bluff on climate inaction. And here is where Mr. Myers’ letter goes spectacularly wrong, claiming that Earth’s defenders “pollute the minds of vulnerable young people.” I would like to suggest that anyone who takes this seriously spend some time with actual students. After 36 years in classrooms I can promise you, the average youth will sniff out a phony or a blowhard faster than many of their elders.