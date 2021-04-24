I am a school counselor at Ellensburg High School and have worked with the students and families in this community for eight years. I spoke up in a board meeting and have since received incredible support from our students. They have stopped me in the hallways, brought me flowers, and sent me emails to say thank you for speaking up for them.
Every day I talk with students and help them with their mental and emotional health, academics, and future plans. I recognize that I have not talked with every student in these past few weeks so I cannot speak for the entire student body but I have talked to many and have heard the same message being conveyed by them.
Regardless of their stance on the program change in front of us, our students do not feel heard. They do not feel like those making decisions are listening to them. Their teachers, counselors, and building administrators talk with them and hear them but no one at a higher level has asked for their opinion or their thoughts. They are learning to distrust their educational system more now than ever before.
Teenagers are a special breed, my favorite breed. As adults it’s easy to look at them and think that they don’t know what is best for themselves and their peers. There are times when they are off the mark and we are here to help guide them in a productive direction. But they deserve to have a voice. They deserve to be asked how they feel before a big decision involving their education is made. They deserve to be asked and to have that input valued.
There is a huge disconnect in the Ellensburg School District that begins from the top down. I implore those making decisions to come into our school and talk to our students. I promise you they will make you laugh and your day will be better from it. They are intelligent, thoughtful, and above all, honest. I also ask that you come in and talk with our teachers. Visit their classroom and see them as the hard working, passionate educators and humans that they are.
I am disappointed in the way the board has handled themselves in recent meetings and the way they have come to their decisions. Listen to our students, really hear them, and allow them to have a voice.