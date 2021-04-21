As a citizen who has never desired to own a firearm I try to recognize the feelings and needs of many of my friends who own and use their guns in such a manner that I don’t question their responsibility. If the average gun owner would agree to the following points it would go a long way to quell the fears and concerns of the non gun owning public, as well as lessening the epidemic of gun suicides, which are a major component of gun deaths.
A Gun Owner’s Bill of Responsibility
1) As a responsible gun owner I do not want my firearm available for someone else to use in harming another person. Therefore I will secure my weapon and ammunition safely when not in my possession. And if a weapon is misappropriated and is subsequently used to harm another through intent or accident, some responsibility for the outcome should be borne by the party who did not properly secure their firearm.
2) Understanding that innocent bystanders are sometimes harmed or killed unintentionally by shots fired at someone else, if I intend to carry (and potentially use) my weapon in public, I will attend classes or attain instruction on the safe use of a firearm in a public setting.
3) I acknowledge that a firearm is created with only a lethal purpose in mind, to stop a threat or to down a game animal for sport or sustenance. Therefore, as a gun owner, I accept the need for sensible and effective regulations intended to preserve my right to own and use guns as a law abiding citizen while reducing the epidemic of gun violence caused by guns easily getting into the wrong hands. Every survey of the general public shows that a vast majority supports a robust system of background checks and red-flag laws and yet that issue goes unresolved.
The reality is that while Americans possess the vast majority of private firearms in the world, there are many more non-owners in our population. We are a nation whose laws can be changed by the will of the people. What happens if enough non-gun owners become concerned enough? When is enough enough?