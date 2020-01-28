Hi, my name is Holly Terrill. I am a senior at the University of Idaho and will graduate in May with my Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. My education and opportunities through the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District have paved the way for my success in college and in life.
I urge you to vote yes for the levy because this is our students foundation for life. Through my involvement in College in the High School, athletics, FFA, and other programs I have learned many life lessons and want these programs to continue and excel. This school levy is a great way to ensure that this can happen for our community.
We have amazing graduates out in the world doing great things and we want the same for generations to come out of the CERSD. Please vote Yes!