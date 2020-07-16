Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

(This letter was also sent to the Ellensburg City Council.)

I don't know if you need to hear this, but I am strongly in favor of painting the Black Lives Matter slogan on the street by City Hall. It is important for us as a city to acknowledge that people of color have not been treated equitably and in fact in some cases quite shabbily. This is inconsistent with our ideals, which should also include a commitment to rectify wrongs.

It is important to help people understand that it means "Black Lives Matter Too” and not instead of white lives.

I also think it is important to say that not all police and corrections officers are abusive and racist, but some certainly are. It sounds like the chief of police is responsive to these concerns. I hope we are moving toward complete transparency and accountability.

Thank you for standing up for the vulnerable in our community.

Naomi Petersen

Ellensburg

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.