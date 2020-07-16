(This letter was also sent to the Ellensburg City Council.)
I don't know if you need to hear this, but I am strongly in favor of painting the Black Lives Matter slogan on the street by City Hall. It is important for us as a city to acknowledge that people of color have not been treated equitably and in fact in some cases quite shabbily. This is inconsistent with our ideals, which should also include a commitment to rectify wrongs.
It is important to help people understand that it means "Black Lives Matter Too” and not instead of white lives.
I also think it is important to say that not all police and corrections officers are abusive and racist, but some certainly are. It sounds like the chief of police is responsive to these concerns. I hope we are moving toward complete transparency and accountability.
Thank you for standing up for the vulnerable in our community.