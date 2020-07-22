The young generation is being indoctrinated by liberal educators, politicians, mainstream media, and social media that the United States of America is a bad place. No equal justice.
I totally support the First Amendment, rallies and peaceful protests are perfect. But riots, looting, and cities being held hostage by domestic terrorist groups (ANTIFA and Black Lives Mater) should be stopped. If people disagree with those groups agenda they get shutdown, bullied, harassed, assaulted, and some murdered. All the while the far-left liberal Democrat politicians standby condoning their actions. No equal justice
Now there is a movement to defund law enforcement or at worst abolish law enforcement. Law enforcement officers are being ambushed, assaulted, and murdered. There isn’t any public outcry. No equal justice.
I am Native American (prefer American Indian) and I am saddened when people of non-color apologize for being white and what their ancestors did or didn’t do. I am insulted when politicians pander the people of color and cave to unreasonable demands, because they are either afraid of the people or want to be politically correct to gain their vote. No equal justice.
There is an epidemic within Indian Country Reservations and border towns, called Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW). Maybe you have heard? Movement like this should also be of concern to the public, politicians, professors, mainstream media, and social media. I don’t hear a public outcry. No equal justice.
A MMIW song in tribute to the women, listen to it. The song may make you sad and may even bring a tear to your eyes.
Tlingit Indian (Halfbreed part white) from Klawock, Alaska, Ellensburg