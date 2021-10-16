Letter: Survey is setting up government take over of property Dave Bridgeman Oct 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Currently there is out there a survey and request for response from property owners regarding wildfire risk and response in Kittitas County. Evidently this is sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources and the University of Idaho.Yes, the risk of a wildfire combined with the typical 20 mile per hour wind in Kittitas County and depending on where the fire starts, can destroy a lot of property. People that own property outside the incorporated limited of a city township can very much be at risk depending on where they build their homes, especially if it is in a timbered area. That is the risk you take.When your go through the survey and answer the questions, read between the lines. Your are being set up to completely waive any right to property to satisfy the dictates of government and the so-called public interest. Let’s be truthful about a wildfire and the magnitude in the Kittitas County when it potentially can occur, a good example is Cle Elum Ridge.These wildfires create weather conditions internally such as fire-created wind storms tornadoes, which carry fire debris and embers for miles in the air. If such a fire occurs on the ridge, the best thing to do is vacate and let the big guns, airplanes, come in to control the wildfire and not be expected to spend their time and resources on independent houses located within.Some common sense procedures may be helpful, like cleaning up combustible material like brush, pine needles, fire-wising trees around your place, but in a wildfire probably only slow the progression of a wildfire by a minute?Dave BridgemanCle Elum Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordMultiple events planned at the fairgrounds SaturdayOct. 13 blotter: Faces and note left in mailboxMultiple bills in legislative process to address need for prescribed fireLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on Ivermectin Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter