Hunters provide wildlife management and also sustain a vibrant hunting community of enthusiasts. Hunting is often a family tradition, bringing fall events which include camping and hunting.
Hunting game has ramifications beyond the hunt. The idea of accidentally poisoning other wildlife isn’t anyone’s intention. Unfortunately, lead bullets do just that. Many birds and mammals feed on the remains of carcasses of animals found during and after hunting season.
Are we willing to cause suffering and death to raptors and other mammals? A simple way to prevent this kind of outcome is to use non-lead ammunition.
High levels of lead have been found in bears in Wyoming. Any animal that invests lead will then provide infected meat. You may unwitting harvest an animal with high levels of lead and then feed that meat to your family.
Besides poisoning animals with lead from scavenging, lead bullet fragments are found in game meat, which is then consumed by humans. Of 324 randomly selected packages of ground venison, 34% contained metal fragments; some packages contained as many as 168 separate pieces. 93% of those fragments were lead. Go to https://www.nps.gov/pinn/learn/nature/leadinfo.htm to read the full description on the National Park Service website.
Non-lead ammunition is far more effective than lead ammunition in hunting. Go to the website huntingwithnonlead.org and find out all the details. There you can see images of bullets and the fragments they leave behind; often there are hundreds of fragments for each lead bullet studied.
Hunting without lead protects wildlife from poisoning, and protects your family from eating lead-contaminated game meat.
We can all do our part in protecting wildlife, and human life, from lead contamination.