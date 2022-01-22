Today we received our ballot asking for more money for the school district. Before you parents go nuts and check yes try to figure out how much money this district really needs. Question and verify!
Don't be lied to again!
Are you willing to accept the fact that it will cost you "only"$2.50 per thousand every year till 2026? If you go to the levy publication on the internet under Communication to the Community you will find this quote from the school district.. The REP&O Levy will result in $4.30 to $4.20 per thousand when combined with the High School Bond and the Current new (2) schools! So folks it's not $2.50 it's $4.20 or $4.30. Did your property taxes go up as your property value increased? Mine did! My gas cost is up, My food cost is up , my heating cost is up … and Ellensburg has lost at least 200 kids from the district to home schooling which they didn't tell you..
Now after you digest those facts let me give you some more. Ellensburg School District received $7,841,633. or $2,272.28 per student from the COVIDFunds in ESSER 1 & 2 and GEER. This was in 2020 and 2021. Their portion of the $122 billion given out for education. To top that off the government has allocated another $123 billion of which Ellensburg should receive as much as they did from 2020 allocations and folks this round says and I quote "Well 20% must be used and spent to address learning setbacks the rest can be used on nearly any cost officials deem "reasonable and necessar.y" Schools have three years to spend this round.
Please do your homework on this money grab! Unless of course you don't want the FBI to drag you from the school board meetings because you have the gall as a parent to wish to be included in what is being taught to your child, and what this is really going to cost you!
The NCES data shows Ellensburg receives $17,756 per student.
The tech levy was fully covered and funded in the first COVID money drop to set these kids up to learn at home. Don't be fooled. And of course we are all getting billed for McCleary to fund teachers $100,000 salaries and they are in this district Look it up!