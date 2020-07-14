In the Yakima paper on July 9th, we had a chance to read about the silver lining to the virus — remote learning/home schooling.
Now parents know we no longer have to send our children to the liberal indoctrination camps, formally known as the public school system. You can keep them home and teach them the important stuff: reading, writing, math, history, patriotism.
You can teach them your morals and values, instead of some leftest school teacher doing it. No more do they have to have liberal sex-ed shoved down their throats. No more left-wing social studies, and revisionist history. Please think long and hard about it. The civil unrest and anarchy going on in the streets of America today, is a direct product of our school system, and the leftest elites running it.
If you have a basic education, and the ability to find the time, you can do it. There is tons of help out there. It will be a great chance grow your own education, and spend time bonding with your kids. Just an opinion, raising your own kids, with your own good sense, might be the better way.