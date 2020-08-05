Our brave Black Lives Matter protesters have been out at Courthouse Corner daily since late May, more than 65 days ago. Kudos to them for being willing to take time out of their lives to stand up for justice. I’ve spent a few hours out with them, and the honks and waves make it clear that there is lots of community support. But I’ve also seen a lot of hatred, from people making sure I know they are giving me the finger to passersby telling me I should be killed by a serial killer for betraying my race. I cannot imagine what it is like for a person of color, rather than a white woman like me, to have to function in our town.
George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Tamir Rice. Eric Garner. Freddie Gray. Ahmaud Arbery. Michael Brown. Philando Castile. There are hundreds more names than these. Some think all these people must have done something wrong to deserve their fate, but the evidence points in the other direction. When good people see injustice, they should be compelled to try to act to rectify it. That is what we are seeing in the people holding signs at 5th and Main, and that’s why I’ve been called to join them.
Once, I believed our problems with race were solved decades ago. My learning otherwise began by listening to the Seeing White series from the Scene on Radio podcast, which was so good that I binge listened. This is where I learned that racism and racist ideas arose out of slavery and unjust systems. Slavery gave rise to racism — not the other way around. Racist ideas cause people to be afraid of black and brown people and of the protesters. Then fear motivates them to do and say the ugly things and to perpetuate the systems of injustice, which are often well disguised.
I hope you will act to educate yourself to fight the systems that give rise to these ideas, perhaps by reading "How to be an Antiracist" by historian Ibram X. Kendi or by simply watching the documentary "13th" on Netflix. Please take action to learn more, but also take action to support the movement for justice. You can ask the protesters to borrow a sign and take an hour to stand out there with them.