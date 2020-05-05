The Tax Policy Center notes that the increase in inequality in the U.S. began in the 1970s. A few years earlier, in the mid-1960s, the top marginal income tax rate was reduced from 91% to 70%, leading one to wonder if there was a connection between these two developments. My understanding is that very few people paid at the 91% rate; it served as a quite effective lid on incomes. In the 1980s the top marginal rate was further reduced to 50% and today it is under 40%, resulting in the obscene inequality and plutocracy we are experiencing today.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren argues that the system is rigged to ensure that the lion’s share of income from such things as productivity increases is funneled to the already very wealthy at the top of the income scale, while the middle and lower income groups struggle to make do with the scraps that are left to them.
When the top marginal rate was at 91%, there was little incentive for the top 10% to make the effort to rig the system to enhance their already high incomes because the government would take most of it. But as the top rates fall, the incentive grows to fix things so that they get a larger and larger share of the nation’s wealth and thereby increase their influence and power. Democracy fades as the few at the top control more and more of the reins of power in the nation.
Perhaps we should consider reinstating the 91% top marginal rate, not as a way to increase federal revenue (it won’t do that), but as a way to combat gross inequality by putting a cap on incomes.