I read the letters of some of our fellow citizens denying aspects of our shared reality such as the need to wear a mask in order to beat this pandemic that’s killing family members and leveling our economy and all I can do is sigh and hope there are many more of us out there that live in the world of verifiable facts.
It’s easy to be seduced by ideas or beliefs similar to those we already hold and I can let that pass. If someone wants to believe the election was rigged and the earth is flat, that’s OK by me. But when someone says out of pure ignorance that our children are being “indoctrinated” in our schools, that’s a step too far.
I served on the Thorp school board for 19 years and as such I had a front row seat to witness the thought and care that went into every aspect of our students’ learning process. From the selection of textbooks to the way lesson plans were conceived and implemented, every teacher sought to impart factual knowledge in a manner that encouraged individual thought; and in today’s world don’t we need a bit more of that?
At a school board conference years ago, the keynote speaker made the following statement: “The jobs and careers that today’s fourth and fifth graders will have as adults don’t even exist today. What sorts of programs and classes will prepare them for that future? The only answer is to create life-long learners because that is what they will have to do.” That seems to be the goal of every teacher I’ve known and you can’t achieve that goal by indoctrinating anyone to just one way of thinking. Besides, to do that would require much more effort in order to hide the real facts, which will come out sooner or later anyway.
One thing that has allowed us to endure as long as we have as a people is the unspoken agreement on the facts we were dealing with so we could arrive at the compromises necessary to move forward. Today there are so many competing versions of what is “real” that we feel we can pick and choose among “alternative facts”. I simply don’t know what to make of that dilemma, what I do know is that our teachers may be our best hope for the future.