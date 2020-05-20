We are so lucky to live in such an amazing community. As a 2020 senior’s parent I have been so thankful for the support our high school seniors have been shown. We are all trying to make the best of a bad situation for these seniors who have missed out on so many milestones.
There have been many local businesses and individuals who have really stepped up and gone above and beyond: Advantage Dirt, Steve Hart and the Exit 115 Mini Mart, KXLE, Jon Guddat, Pepsi, The UPS Store, Heather Harris, Sharon and Paul Rawlings, Missy Hudson, Barb Schmidt, Gail Johnson and many of the senior parents have shown such kindness to these seniors.
Thank you for helping our seniors feel so supported and loved!
Kittitas High School parent, Kittitas