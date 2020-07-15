Are you a HopeSource volunteer?
The philosopher Simone Weil said, “Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity.” Our community is no stranger to generosity, and I get a front row seat to see it come to life every day.
My name is Stephanie Haag, and I am the Upper County Operations Manager at HopeSource. I walk to work each morning knowing that if my generous volunteers stopped showing up, my ability to provide food to our neighbors in need would immediately become impossible.
COVID has been a challenge for all of us and caused rapid changes in how we function. Within days, our food bank altered nearly every operational aspect and yet never missed a distribution day. Food banks in large cities closed their doors to assess the swift adjustments and called in the National Guard to replace their depleted volunteer pool. I, however, encountered a flood of new volunteer applications that replaced vulnerable volunteers who needed to isolate.
I saw monetary donations that quickly allowed bulk purchasing to replace community donated food. And I saw the majority of my long-standing volunteers dig in their heels and say, “We will not leave our vulnerable neighbors without access to food.” They took on extra shifts, changed the tasks they were familiar with, and helped me train new volunteers.
Curbside distribution meant that my volunteers worked tirelessly inside the building while staff interacted with food bank participants outside. “I miss seeing everyone,” my volunteers would tell me. And that’s because they are not only generous with their time, and their money, but they are also generous with their attention. And that is pure and rare and I am incredibly thankful and indebted to them.