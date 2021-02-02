I have heard that Ellensburg was slated to be the capital of Washington, and then a fire burned the town. Speculation is that nefarious elements from the West Side lit the fire. The painting of the Davidson Building Phoenix symbolizes the rebirth of the city out of the fire.
Let me offer another group that came out of a fire. We read in the book of Daniel about three who refused to obey the king’s commandment to bow to a statue. The penalty for disobedience was death. Their reply is worth a quote from Daniel 3: 15-18: “But if you refuse to worship, you will be thrown at once into the blazing fiery furnace. Then what god will be able to deliver you from my hands?” Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego replied to the king, “O Nebuchadnezzar, we have no need to answer you in this matter. If the God whom we serve exists, then He is able to deliver us from the blazing fiery furnace and from your hand, O king. But even if He does not, let it be known to you, O king, that we will not serve your gods or worship the golden statue you have set up.”
What was the result? In verse 25 the King “answered and said, Lo, I see four men loose, walking in the midst of the fire, and they have no hurt; and the form of the fourth is like the Son of God.” Why bring up this story, you may ask? Three unique groups are in Ellensburg. Look in Hal Holmes at all the beautiful pictures of the Native Americans who called Ellensburg their home. Look also there at all the cowboys and ranchers. Lastly, we have the heritage of the Ellensburg Normal School, the magnificent teachers college.
Who can unite such a diverse group? The Fourth Man can and will. This area has a destiny that the fire could not destroy. This area where all the tribes gathered in the Fall, this area where farmers and ranchers flourish, this area where teachers are birthed will arise to influence the state who bears the namesake of our first true statesman and general, George Washington. Rest assured that God is not through with Ellensburg yet. What was once known as “Robber’s Roost,” a den of thieves, will be known as a den where Daniels live.