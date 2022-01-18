We fear to mention the powerful P word. We are all aware of it, our favorite controversial uncles love talking about it. It was once something many of us didn’t care for. In the past, we voted for a donkey and the next year an elephant. For many, they might as well have been playing the slot machine or filling out their March Madness bracket. At what point did the slot machines turn into a game of poker; no longer able to trust the person next to us.
Who taught us this madness? Do we recall civic education lessons telling us to not trust thou’s neighbor? The community did not willingly accept this reality, it was forced upon us. We dare to mention the P word these days in fear of the conversation that ensues. If the community didn’t teach itself than who did? The average citizen doesn’t have time to plot societal manipulation. An act of such a scale requires organization and funding, as well as a motive.
Our neighbor didn’t plot our destruction, they just got fed a different news story than we did. If the news was that important, then it should have been in the paper. Online media does not have a shortage of physical medium, it can run endlessly into cyber space. As for the paper standard, there isn’t infinite room for low quality editorials. Every day we consume pointless information. A means to what end? The last time you forgot to read the news the world kept spinning. So why bother, we rarely get past the headlines.
It’s essential that the community assesses its relationship with media. Are we to be convinced through a rectangle screen that our faith and devotion lies within the symbolic animal on a ballot every four years? Should we reveal and express our true selves, we might begin to reveal who is behind the manipulation. We can’t help our neighbor until we help ourselves. Find yourself, not your politics.