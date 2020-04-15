This is what socialism looks like.
Staying isolated if you have shelter, not for health reasons but because you cannot afford to do anything else. All you could do is go stand in line. Not 6 feet apart at the market but at unemployment centers and food banks. Toilet paper and other items are not available at the market and you still could not afford it anyway. You should be thankful just to be healthy and alive. Now go pay your taxes.
The only difference is that a virus has caused our present condition rather than socialists. On the bright side, because our economy is shut down, pollution and global warming is also. That’s it! Let’s just keep the free market shut down! The socialists will claim the virus is Trumps fault and/or that he was colluding with China the whole time. Maybe socialism and viruses are one and the same?
Wrong again socialists. Your global World Health Organization was wrong from the beginning. Your “scientific” models taking social distancing into account, were off by hundreds of thousands. Sound familiar? Your “journalists” obviously just wait and take the opposite position of whatever our President does. You never acknowledge or reflect on what you do or say. You just keep pontificating and hoping people don’t get wise to you. Your irrational hatred knows no bounds.
While the socialists were focused on impeachment, tearing up speeches and ignoring the virus, our President was banning travel from China. Of course he was attacked again by socialists for being racist. Face it, the socialists will attack him even when we beat this virus. Face it “Democrats”, you have become socialists in sheep’s clothing. Some of you are just too ignorant to know it. Others are just plain sick with the virus. At least Bernie was honest about it. Biden would just play with the marbles he has lost and let the swamp run things.
“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” J. Kennedy (the last Democrat).