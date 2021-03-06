Years ago I studied the Cloward Piven theory. Today, as I watch the people pouring in over our southern boarders I am actually see what these professors were writing about. The principle of the Cloward-Piven Strategy is to overload the our welfare system adding so many to the entitlement rolls that it will destroy the country's economic system thereby creating chaos and violence in the streets (which we saw all last year). This started back in the '60s with the hippie movement and it broke down many local welfare programs. The fix for this was to move programs to D.C. where people are not as aware of the costs and have little or no oversight of the programs.
Democrats reject the idea that a person can overcome poverty through any private enterprise saying that hard work, education, and personal responsibility are not a solution to poverty. The Democrat fix is government program of income redistribution soon to be followed up with a monthly pay check to everyone.
Read up folks the Cloward-Piven Strategy is in full-blown action in Europe and now we see it in cities like Seattle, Portland and other Democrat-run cities if you can actually call them cities anymore with the trash and the homeless and feces all over the streets..
The flood of immigrants at our borders today are not an accident. It's a planned take over by the Democrats. Welfare was set up for temporary help now it’s a lifetime entitlement and extended to illegals. Try taking away Medicare and see how these programs once in place are here to stay. The Democrats plan is to collapse our financial system. Hand everyone a monthly paycheck and continue to control your life.. The virus saw many Democrat Governors put restrictions on their people and today we see many we cannot get out from under.
Ellensburg is in the same situation. CWU has manged to get it self injected into the city council and are calling the shots on a lot of what's happening or trying to happen in Ellensburg I suspect its much too late to do anything to save Ellensburg from the government takeover but its been coming for years as rodeo is cut out and our food banks main users are the 18 to 26 year old group in Ellensburg which are the majority of the poverty situation here. Welcome to Seattle East!