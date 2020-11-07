The sound was unmistakable as the U.S. Army UH 1, Huey came across the valley straight over my home as this old man sat there remembering, waving and reminiscing. I see now looking upwards at all their faces of my fellow aviators, of my own youth, their youth, keen ability, skills and breathtaking courage. Over 40,000 helicopter pilots served in Vietnam with 5,086 aircraft lost. Over 4,202 pilots, door gunners and crew chiefs died serving their country, and serving Vietnam. I had the privilege throughout the years of being trained, polished, challenged and forever succeeded by these fine aviators called warriors.
All my life into old age of 77 years, I have been informed, educated, and made yearly reminders of the men and women in uniform that not only served our country, but those that never came home alive. Their stories of battlefield courage, deaths, and their outstanding ability’s to not only serve honorably, but to go above and beyond their duty, was forever branded in my childhood memories. I was told back then so long ago, (All the great men and true heroes of WW1 WW2 Korea, and most of all Vietnam Wars were mostly buried at Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C) or they are mostly gone. Died, unknown and forgotten. I disagree. Kittitas, open your eyes wide. These men all around us, dead and alive throughout the valley that served you so honorably are a reflection of all that is good in America. I shall never see or feel again, the camaraderie of cockpit teamwork, mission success, aircraft risk and danger. God I loved it so. These last words are not mine, but today they are my gift to all of you (Veterans).
You may be lost, but you are not forgotten. For those who have traveled far, to fight in foreign lands, know that the soldier's greatest comfort is to have his friends close at hand. In the heat of battle it ceases to be an idea for which we fight. Or a flag. Rather we fight for the man on our left, and we fight for the man on our right. And when armies are scattered and the empires fall away, all that remains is the memory of those precious moments that we spent sided by side.