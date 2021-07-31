In his May letter to the editor, Douglas Driver of Richland questions the objectivity of a CWU professor for not believing former President Trump’s claims of election fraud. It seems that Mr. Driver might need to do a little more homework.
For example, he points to “dumps” of votes that were counted in Michigan and Wisconsin. In both of those states, election officials are, by law, not permitted to process ballots until on, or just before election day. This makes it impossible to have all ballots counted on election day.
Just like Washington state, it takes several days to tabulate ballots that were mailed or dropped off on time. In March, Michigan completed the most comprehensive series of post-election audits in the state’s history, confirming the results. Wisconsin elections officials did flag 27 possible voter fraud cases (out of 3 million ballots cast) and it is unclear who received those 27 votes.
Mr. Driver is correct that Democrats are freaking out about a recount going on in Arizona. So are Republicans. Members of the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are blasting this audit as a “sham” and a “con.” The audit was outsourced to Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based company with zero election experience, whose CEO is a major Trump donor.
As a strictly hypothetical point of interest, imagine if the Biden campaign had suggested that the Mississippi vote was stolen from him, and, further, that one of his big donors, with no election experience, was in charge of a recount. I suspect a lot of people would “freak out.”
Trump’s former attorney, Sidney Powell, might be the poster-child of false election-fraud claims, specifically against Dominion Voting Systems, which she accused of deleting 2.7 million Trump votes. Her defense in a lawsuit filed against her, for defamation, by Dominion is “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact.” Ouch!
So far, the Trump organization has filed 42 lawsuits claiming voter fraud. Every single case, including 3 to the Supreme Court, has failed.
As my university math professor used to say, “Prove it.”