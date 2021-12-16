Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

We do not know when the Magi began following the star in search of the Messiah, but Matthew Chapter 2 suggests that they arrived when Jesus was a toddler, about 2 years old (Matthew 2.16). The story of their journey is something that I would very much like to hear someday.

And what of our own stories? Have we seen the star? Have we left comfort and certainty behind to follow it in search of Jesus? How far have we come on our journey? How close have we come to Christ? What gifts have we already given him and which do we have yet to give? Jesus has charged us to love God and love others (Matthew 22.37-39). How best to do that is, as we have likely discovered, not always obvious, but wrestling with this charge is what it means to follow Jesus.

At Christmas we remember the story of the Magi, how they looked to Christ and found him. Our journey to Jesus, like theirs, may be long and fraught with discomfort, uncertainty, and mistakes, but it is a journey worth any hardship. May we come closer to Christ this Christmas and find in him the hope, healing, mercy, and grace that he came to give.

Zach Ruby

Ellensburg

