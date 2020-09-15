To the Editor:
RE: Steve William's letter:
Mr. Williams:
Everyone was shocked; and rightfully so, when news of George Floyd’s killing hit. However, lets examine the real problem. Ninety-four percent of Blacks are killed by other Blacks.
In Chicago alone blacks kill more blacks each week than police officer, nationwide kill in any year. The weekend Mr. Floyd died Chicago Blacks killed 50 other Blacks. It was a damned shame that Mr. Floyd had to die the way he did.
But let’s worry about a much bigger problem. Get Blacks to stop killing Blacks.
Ron Jacobson
