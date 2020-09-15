Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

RE: Steve William's letter:

Mr. Williams:

Everyone was shocked; and rightfully so, when news of George Floyd’s killing hit. However, lets examine the real problem. Ninety-four percent of Blacks are killed by other Blacks.

In Chicago alone blacks kill more blacks each week than police officer, nationwide kill in any year. The weekend Mr. Floyd died Chicago Blacks killed 50 other Blacks. It was a damned shame that Mr. Floyd had to die the way he did.

But let’s worry about a much bigger problem. Get Blacks to stop killing Blacks.

Ron Jacobson

Ronald

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.