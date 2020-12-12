The United States Congress has passed the National Defense Authorization Act for 2021. A large majority of both houses of Congress voted for the Act. Senator Murray, Senator Cantwell, and Representative Schrier voted for the Act.
The amount spent on the United States military far exceeds the amount that is needed to meet any threat. The United States spends much more than any other country. A reduction in the military budget would free up money for more worthwhile spending or to reduce the budget deficit. Also, the accounts of the Defense Department are so poorly managed that they cannot be audited to determine if the money is spent properly.
I submit that the excessive military spending is due to a lazy herd mentality in the Congress, with individual members choosing not to vote against the wishes of the leaders, and to a deference to those who profit from the spending.
Recently I received a letter from Representative Schrier with an explanation of her support for the Act. The letter implicitly states that the full funding is necessary for the defense of the country, which appears to me to be incorrect. The letter points out a few good things that tagged along with the spending in the Act. Those good things could be addressed in separate legislation. It is likely that bad things tagged along in the Act, as well as the good things.
Finally, the letter explained Representative Schrier’s vote against an amendment that would have reduced the military budget by 10 percent. My paraphrase of her reasoning is that any reductions should be targeted to programs that are not needed and that the amendment would have cut all programs across the board. That is a reasonable position, but it points to the desirability of finding those targeted cuts. Congress did not find those targeted cuts this year and perhaps did not look very hard for them. My hope is that Representative Schrier and the Congress as a whole will find those programs by the time the next National Defense Authorization Act is proposed. They would not have to look very closely to make cuts of much more than 10 percent.