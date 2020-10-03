To the Editor:
About seven years ago, I worked on the team that negotiated the purchase of the Teanaway from a private forest owner. That project remains the pinnacle of my conservation career. The largest public land purchase in over 40 years in WA State. I have dedicated my career and life to conservation and the environment.
The plan all along was for the Teanaway to be purchased with public funds and owned by a public agency. The Teanaway became the first community forest in the state.
A couple of years later, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) put together a deal to purchase the remaining Plum Creek lands in the Upper County, close to 40,000 acres. In the same deal, they bought the remaining Plum Creek Lands in Montana. TNC brought in private investors to purchase the properties.
At the time, I sat through meeting after meeting when TNC staffers came to Kittitas County and promised everyone – including the County Commissioners, Public Lands Committee members, private conservation organizations, and anyone else who would listen – that they would NOT seek public funding to pay them back for the purchase. TNC said they were committed to keeping the land open for recreation, public access, and forestry management.
They lied to all of us.
Hoping that enough time had passed and that we forgot, TNC is now asking that we, the public, use general obligation bond funds (granted by the Recreation and Conservation Office) to pay those private investors back — at a profit. TNC, one of the largest private non-profit conservation organizations in the world, is asking the public pay them back at more than twice the original value. They are doing this through a hyped-up effort called the Checkerboard Partnership and telling us that the land is threatened and public access is at risk. They have even created a new organization to hide their involvement. This is capitalist conservation at its worst. The land, the people, the animals, don’t matter. Just the money.
TNC should donate the land to the state or another management entity, with funding for stewardship, and be true to their mission. In this time of government furloughs, budget shortfalls, and overwhelmed public land managers, they last thing they should be doing is asking for a government buyout.
I never thought I would be in the position to complain about a conservation effort. But in this case, we are being bamboozled and I have to speak out.
Jill Scheffer
Ellensburg