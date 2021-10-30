Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

The constant deluge of trash letters to the editor by the same group of, supposedly, American patriots, are coming across as the rantings of people whose only goal is to ultimately destroy our Constitution and free elections.

You come across as your ideals are the only right ones and refuse to even talk to the other side, only rant and rave against our legallly elected president and refuse to even take part in the legislative process. You wave your flags and guns, threaten others who disagree with your ideals and try to discredit our electoral system.

Read your history and even look at what is happening around the world even now. When a Republic or Democracy fails you you get a Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin or Putin. Is this your real vision of America?

The only way to turn this around is to start talking with each other. Congress needs to be able to bring up, debate, compromise where you can and pass legislation. A true Republic does not freeze out the other side as has been happening for the last 9 years.

The bottom line is we have to stop tearing down each other, find common ground to work together and move this great country forward. Stop all of this conspiracy garbage and distorting facts.

Otherwise, we will continue down this dark and dreary road to a fate we wil never recover from.

Harvey Brown

Ellensburg

