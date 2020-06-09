Saturday was D-Day It was the beginning of the end of WWII. My cousin was on the shores of Normandy when our great flag was raised. My cousin is gone now. Died of old age last year at the age of 98.
My Uncle Corporal McLean however was shot down over Normandy and did not get to come home. He’s buried in France.
On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress authorized the creation of the first original national flag. Our troops carry this flag every where they go and every where they serve our great flag flies.
This year I have pretty much lost hope in America and what our flag stands for.
In 2016 Kaepernick decided to hi-jack our flag and use it as a Civil Rights activist symbol. The football field where this is done is a place where men of color make millions if not billions of dollars off people who love the game.
Some think we are suppose to be happy about this but lets look at what the politically correct have taken from us.
They came for our marriage vows. The Bible states one man and one women unite as one flesh, but that wasn't good enough for one class of our people who had to steal the marriage vows and make them theirs so they could feel better. I won’t say feel good because they know they can never unite as one flesh. That one flesh is the child we produce from our union.)
The past four years a group of people are after our flag. The people after this flag never had to fight for their life (and yours) on a battlefield far away in a foreign land. My brother fought on the front lines in Korea, my husband and two of his brothers served in Germany two of my brother-in-laws fought for their lives in Vietnam for that flag only to be spit on by another group of rioters and protesters who roamed America in the 1960s.
Are we going to let them take our flag and make it a symbol of another time in America?
You people want to make a difference and that’s OK but why do you have to tear down the America we built?
Can't you come up with words or a flag for your cause? Why steal from those who earned it?