Several pundits recently have asserted that the United State and its NATO allies bear some responsibility for the war in Ukraine. They point out that at the time NATO expanded into Eastern Europe, various Russia experts warned that this could lead to a strong reaction from Russia. These warnings were ignored.
One thing about Russia is that it has no natural barrier on its western frontier which would form a defense line if it were attacked from that direction, so it has relied on defense in depth, having a series of buffer states that could give the heartland more time to prepare to resist an invasion. Historically, these buffers have included Poland and the Baltic states. Their inclusion in NATO only reinforces Russian convictions that Western Europe and the United States are bent on destroying Russia as a political and economic power.
One thing Russian leaders ignore is that their vast nuclear arsenal is a more effective deterrent than their domination of Eastern Europe to any attack from the West. Any leader in the world would have to be out of his/her mind to provoke a war with Russia. We have noted President Biden’s caution in this regard. Although we are supporting Ukraine with weapons and sanctions, the Biden administration has been careful not to be involved in any direct military action.
If we had not allowed Eastern European countries to join NATO, what would likely have ensued? Most probably, they would have gotten along very well with Russia, as long as their leaders were pro-Russian, and their foreign policy was aligned with that of Russia. Would that have prevented war in Ukraine? The answer depends on the actions of Ukraine. If it tried to assert its freedom and independence, most likely war with Russia would have followed, and Ukraine’s move toward independence would have been brutally crushed. (Keep in mind the Hungarian uprising in 1956 and the Prague Spring of 1968, which reflected humanity’s longing to be free, and the brutal suppression by the Soviet Union in the name of national security. And Putin is a product of the KGB and thinks in those terms.)
The question becomes a moral one. Should we have denied the protection of NATO to Eastern European countries, thus sacrificing their freedom and independence on the altar of Russian paranoia?