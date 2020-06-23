This is in response to Kathy Sanford's “Thumbs Down to Protesters” in the June 13 Daily Record. She describes people "making absurd demands on police and then maligning them for their non-compliance.” Honestly, insisting that innocent people are not killed doesn’t seem like a very absurd demand. Just two of the most recent of a very long list of victims of lethal “non-compliance” are George Floyd (knee on his neck for almost nine minutes), and Breonna Taylor (shot eight times in her own home).
Ellensburg saw three marches during the first week of June, and the Daily Record covered each. Compliments are in order for several people, including high school students Jenna Callan and Annie Schlanger, who organized the June 1 event, and CWU student Tre Gardner, who organized the Tuesday and Friday events. Compliments also are due to the Ellensburg Chief of Police for his thoughtful statement Monday, which included: “One of our most sacred duties as police officers is to right injustices within our collective communities and nation, yet we continue to fail as a law enforcement profession. The men and women of the Ellensburg Police Department will continue our work of protecting our community through partnerships with all our citizens. I will be in attendance at today’s march to show our solidarity with our Black community.”
Compliments also to the Daily Record Editorial Board, who wrote on June 3 “If Tuesday’s protest made people feel more uncomfortable that served a purpose as well. This is not an issue that can be dealt with without people venturing out of their comfort zones.”
A frequent response to the slogan “Black Lives Matter” is to say that all lives matter. Well, of course, that’s true also. But a great analogy I heard recently is of someone seeing a house on fire. That person should call the fire department. No one should criticize the person for not telling the fire department about all the houses that are not burning.
Some last-minute remarks: Journalist Jack Belcher wrote several good pieces on the demonstrations, but his June 2 article has one notable inaccuracy. He said “a couple hundred people” participated on Monday, but that is wildly off the mark. That march easily numbered 700 or more. There were close to 100 participants in the much smaller Roslyn protest that Friday.