The socialists are fighting against Trump’s goals
Another left CWU professor:
Most recently Feb. 5 Daniel Herman makes the case that all war is just a fool’s errand to false gods. He uses WWI to argue the case. He could also use Vietnam, and the Middle East. Yes you could argue whether or not these wars were worth dying for. Even our founders warned that we should stay out of the affairs of Europe. Was the American Revolutionary war also not worth dying for? The Civil War? WWII? Herman also makes the case that socialism is not so bad and that Nazis were not socialists. Hey Danny, Nazi stands for a member of the National Socialist German Workers Party. Russia/USSR Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, would have interfered on behalf of Hillary, not Trump.
Herman asks: “So: was defeating the Central Powers in WWI worth dying for?” I would argue that any central power is worth fighting against when it threatens America and/or our Constitution of non-centralized power. In effect our freedom and sovereignty. Yes the communists and Nazis hate each other but they are both socialists. Both wanted global centralized government expansion and power. Yes war is the most terrible thing but freedom is worth dying for. Freedom from government socialism of any sort, left or right is worth dying for. Freedom is not a false god but government sure is. I will never understand why socialists think government can control all of human nature and the weather! They must believe that government really is a god!
Socialists try to change terminology and rewrite history to advance and disguise their cause of centralized government power over the people. In America they call themselves Democrats, Progressives, Democratic Socialists, etc. Some may even call themselves Republican when RINO would be more accurate. I feel terrible that new generations are beginning to embrace socialism. They are going into debt just to be indoctrinated by our political science, psychology, and history “experts” that their freedom is insignificant and not worth dying for.
We have a president that promised and is making a genuine effort to get America out of endless political war. He is also draining the Washington swamp which includes the military industrial complex. The socialists hate him for it. They kick, bite and scream no matter how irrational. Just like their mascot, the donkey……
“Live Free or Die. Death is not the worst of evils.” J. Stark.