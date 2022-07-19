Wait for it…..wait for it…… It’s all Trumps fault!
Now with the socialists in control of the house, senate, and presidency they continue to just keep hating on America while problems caused by their own policies are driving America into the gutter. Really socialists? This is all you’ve got? A soviet style show trial called the January 6th committee in an attempt to prevent Trump from running for president again? This after years of your lies and false impeachment attempts produced nothing? Years of your continued mob violence against the innocent is justified but one riot in defense of our election laws is insurrection? Your useful idiots cannot figure out that everything you accuse America of is exactly what you are attempting to do.
Now you need to start hating on the Supreme Court also. That pesky Constitution of our Republic just keeps getting in your way. Whatever it is you hate must be destroyed right? Same as your hatred of law enforcement and people trying to help mothers while defending the unborn. You can still get your abortions. Maybe some states will continue to allow it right up to birth! Why threaten the justices and white supremacists like Clarence Thomas at their homes? Oh that’s right, you do not care if it is illegal. And OMG, the EPA, NIH, and CDC can no longer dictate new laws in America! Coaches and teachers can pray! Biden can continue to keep the border as wide open as he wants to! Even for the child rapists he mentioned and all the China fentanyl drug runners.
Yes I have been listening to you. The problem is you do not even listen to yourselves. But that’s OK. Please just keep doubling down on stupid. If enough present and future generations of Americans can think and see for themselves how terrible socialism is and how fast America has declined, the upcoming elections should be a no-brainer. How about those breakfast tacos?