There’s an old piece of wisdom that says: Your freedom to swing your arms around ends where my nose begins. The point is that in a civilized society we curb the exercise of our freedoms when such exercise would harm others.
You are free to say what you want on the street corner, but you cannot shout “Fire!” in a theater. You can drink yourself into a stupor in your home, but you are not free to drive your car in that condition. Such restrictions on our personal behavior serve to keep us all safe from the poor decisions or dangerous behavior of others. Unfortunately for reasons unknown to me we have turned that wisdom on its head and the governing ethos today seems to be: It’s my right to swing my arms as I please and it’s your job to duck.
People make decisions about their behavior based, I assume, on what they deem would provide the best outcome for their personal lives. The veracity of information they use to make those decisions therefore is of critical importance. But beyond that an important piece of our social fabric is the common regard for the well being of our fellow citizens, which seems to have been relegated to the status of an outdated aphorism that no longer applies.
We seem to be in the middle of an unintended social experiment to see if a society can endure without the curbs on our behavior we have heretofore imposed upon ourselves for the betterment of all. We have seen the deaths of 600,000+ of our fellow citizens, mothers, fathers, and now our children as the result of the pandemic, yet we seem to be incapable of admitting that our personal behavior is impacting others.
I would point out that it took far fewer deaths to un-elect a President and end the Viet Nam war, and even fewer to start one after 9-11, but asking that we take the modest step of wearing a mask in some situations seems to be too much of an imposition. To claim that personal freedom trumps all other considerations is a fast and sure path to the anarchy everyone claims to abhor.
The spirit of citizenship that has marked us as unique among nations is in short supply today. I hope the judgment of those who must deal with our behavior is kind.