Standards for when you and scouts put up flags
In response to Steve Verhey’s, Jan. 25th, letter:
I’ve been a scouter for 12 1/2 years. I’ve been a parent, counselor, and committee member for Troops 413 and 493. I’ve been very involved with the flag fund raiser since its inception and I’m also very familiar with the exemplary character of the scouts, parents, leaders, and committee members of these troops.
Therefore, I felt very aggrieved by your letter’s implications. The lack of flags on MLK day was not “an insult, a snub, or worse.” We don’t post on Washington’s birthday either, but this is not because we are snubbing George or all Washingtonians. We don’t post on any winter holiday, because flag etiquette states that “The flag should not be displayed on days when the weather is inclement.”
Obviously, in Kittitas County, that’s much of the winter. Additionally, there are practical reasons not to. Many times there are snow berms that block the sidewalk holes in which the flags are posted. The shoulders of the roads are often non existent in the winter, making pulling over for flag delivery dangerous. Likewise, the risk of the boys falling on ice while delivering, is a risk that we are not willing to take. I am so proud of the families that have spent an unbelievable amount of time, energy, and gas money to deploy this win-win fund raiser. This includes cutting, sanding, painting and drilling the flag poles, going door to door to hundreds of customers for subscription renewals every year, creating and keeping detailed accounting records, and waking at 6 a.m. on holidays in order to make this wonderful program work. I’m also very grateful to the numerous businesses who partner with us to send our boys to camp while simultaneously making our towns look fantastic on these holidays!
It’s also worth mentioning that the scout handbook states “A Scout is a friend to all ... he offers his friendship to people of all races and nations, and respects them even if their beliefs and customs are different from his own.” Racism is NOT tolerated in scouting!
Mr. Verhey, the most disappointing part of your letter is that you never contacted the troops directly with your concerns. Instead, you chose a public forum to hint at revolting and slanderous accusations of racism.
“If you make listening and observation your occupation you will gain much more than you can by talk.” Lord Baden-Powell