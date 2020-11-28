If you have a few coins lying about, pick one up and look closely. You will see two phrases printed on each. One side reads “IN God We Trust” and on the other it reads “E Pluribus Unum.” It’s smaller on the newer quarters, but it’s there. The first needs little interpretation other than that it refers to the Abrahamic god of the Bible. The second phrase is Latin and reads in English “Out of Many One.” Why were those phrases chosen? One refers to a deity sacred to Christians and is therefore of a religious nature. The Latin phrase has no religious connotations, but I think it is the reason this experiment in democracy called the United States is the longest existing democratic government on the planet.
We are unique as a nation in that we are a true polyglot of cultures and traditions, held together by our commitment to the rule of law and a type of governance that depends on our participation to succeed. In such a nation there are times when it is necessary to set aside, for a while, our personal wants and desires and even the exercise of our personal freedoms and liberties to achieve a greater good for the whole of the country. This was certainly true during the wars we have fought. I grew up hearing stories about the deprivations suffered by everyone during WWII and the universal commitment of the nation to achieve the goal of victory. There were voices that disagreed with our participation in the war but once the commitment was made, we jumped in with both feet. This has been the greatest achievement of us as a people: We have always been able to set aside our personal agendas and even change our behavior when it has been necessary to help our fellow citizens.
It would be a sad commentary if we failed at our turn at bat so to speak, when all that was being asked of us were the few simple things many of us are refusing to do. If you are a Christian, your God has given you your marching orders: Love others as yourself and take care of those less fortunate than you. If you aren’t religious, the Latin phrase should remind you of what it takes (has always taken) to make our country endure. What would Jesus or Jefferson do?