To the Editor:
Joe Biden declared Trump’s nomination of a Supreme Court Justice a power grab. Wrong! Everyone knows the issue is life, abortion, legalized killing of unborn children.
It looked like the upcoming election would be a choice between a society where government supports rioters and looters while opposing police or government backing police enforced law and order. Ginsburg’s death changed everything. It’s now about abortion. Every election since Roe v Wade has been a choice about life, but now it’s in-our-faces unavoidable. The issue is clearly stated in Deuteronomy 30:19: “I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.”
The founding document of the United States declares that the primary function of government is to protect the God-endowed rights of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. It’s failure to protect the rights of liberty and pursuit of happiness of slaves until 1865 is rightly proclaimed a gross moral failure and blemish on national character. Pro-slavery forces fiercely defended slavery. Abolitionists continually faced the difficult choice between separate nations or living with slavery. When the first Republican was elected president on a platform excluding slavery from territories, Confederates seceded resulting in the most devastating war in America’s history. Afterwards, the Constitution was amended to conform to the Declaration regarding slavery. The same party that violently defended slavery as a God-ordained institution now denies the right to life to unborn children with equal vehemence.
A decent respect for citizen’s responsibility to be informed voters requires that Biden answer questions. When does life begin? Provide rationale. Biden proclaims his belief in science. Science proclaims life begins as conception. When does God endow people with the right to life if not at conception? Biden proclaims himself a Catholic. What, exactly, does that mean to him? How does he reconcile the church’s position that abortion is sin? The truth behind abortion is no secret. All parents with children born after 1973 know the result if they had chosen abortion. Their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren would not be alive today. Despite President Trump’s best efforts to mitigate covid-19 infections, Biden blames Trump for all 200,000 deaths while proudly claiming credit for his contribution to the deaths of over 60,000,000 unborn children.
Ronald Stokes
Ellensburg