I am writing to inform people of the truth! I am compelled to write this because I want to make sure our voters are making informed decisions.
Commissioner Osiadacz is an elected official that is not only honest, but holds a high level of integrity. This is something all too many politicians are lacking today.
I am appalled by the robocalls and radio ads being paid for and made by Jerry Marten’s campaign. He has brought dirty politics to Kittitas County, and I will not vote for someone who conducts himself and his campaign in this way. This does not represent Kittitas County, and it certainly does not represent our community. If you heard any of these ads I think you should hear the truth.
• 2017 - Kittitas County Commissioners wanted to have the people decide salaries for elected officials. To accomplish this the Citizens Advisory Committee was formed.
• 2018 - Kittitas County Commissioners considered salary recommendations put forth by the Citizens Advisory Committee. Based on the recommendations provided, the Commissioners chose the lower salary option. Information used was comparable to salary ranges used for elected officials in other counties similar to Kittitas County.
• 2018 - Commissioner District 3, Assessor, Auditor, Clerk, Coroner, Treasurer, Prosecutor, and Sheriff raises were all approved because they were up for election.
• 2018 - County Commissioners for Districts 1 and 2 are in a different election cycle. The resolution stated the salaries for the positions were to be approved before candidates filed in the next election.
• 2020 - Resolution 2020-093 states: “The HR Director has reviewed the 2021 salaries set forth by Resolution 2018-068…” (Approved almost three years ago!) “She recommends that the 2021 and 2022 salaries for commissioner Districts 1, and 2 be set per Resolution 2018-068 to maintain consistency with commissioner District 3.”
• Laura Osiadacz represents us with honesty and integrity.
• Laura Osiadacz is in her 12th year serving as a volunteer firefighter.
• Laura Osiadacz has worked diligently on economic development.
• Laura Osiadacz has provided quality leadership.
• Laura Osiadacz has earned my vote.
We deserve a leader we can believe in, and one who works hard for all of us. Please join me by voting for Laura Osiadacz.