To the Editor:Hillary warned us about Donald Trump. During the 2016 presidential campaign she told us he lives in an alternative reality, is chaotic, impulsive and ill-suited for the presidency. Holy moly, she wasn't a-whistling Dixie! Lee R. BatesEllensburg