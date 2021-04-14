While I have never met Mr Stan Blazynski I have to say I totally agree with the two recent 'thumbs down' pieces he has written that were published in the paper.
I live on South Maple Street, a busy street used to travel between Capitol Avenue to Mountain View. It's location makes it very useful for those traveling from Craig's Hill and the high school. There are no stop signs between Capitol and Mountain View so there is nothing to slow traffic.
I have, on more than one occasion seen cars racing side by side down the street. Usually this occurs when I cannot get a clear description or a license number for the vehicles. One time when I called to report it an electronic speed limit sign was placed along the street for two days.
Much of the traffic that goes along here is without mufflers and they seem to have to shift gears and step on the gas a number of times so we can all hear it. This goes on around the clock.
Now I understand sidewalks are being considered for Pfenning Road. Why? South Maple is very narrow, has much foot traffic, many families with children because one of the major city parks is on this street just north of where I live. With all the traffic on this very narrow street without sidewalks this is hardly acceptable.