Recently, Mr. David Hazlett provided us with a very instructive analogy entitled, “False information is poisoning the well.” During my 20 years as a composition instructor at CWU, I challenged my students to try using analogies in their arguments. Good analogies can be very persuasive. Mr. Hazlett likens our current dissemination of information to a well from which we all may draw. He asserts that “when provably false information enters the public forum and is disseminated as truth, it indeed poisons the well.” Two “poisons” he cites are: “thinking the pandemic is a hoax, or that humans play no part in our changing climate.”
If we accept that our current “well” is the mainstream media like: CNN, PBS, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC and ESPN, then the temptation for some is to believe that FOX news is poisoning the well. Times have changed however, and we no longer are confined to drinking from one well. Sadly, increasingly, if one dissents from the mainstream media’s “well,” they are branded as “climate deniers,” “conspiracy theorists,” are banned from social media platforms, and marginalized as pariahs. So for a moment, let’s sample a couple of wells.
Certainly we are witnessing some climate change, but how much is anthropogenic? One important voice is, Bjorn Lomborg. in Jan. 2021, Don Trubshaw reviewed Lomborg’s newest book, saying, “In between the cries of imminent apocalypse and outright denial that seems to be the daily fare of the mainstream and alternative news outlets on the issue of global warming, Bjorn Lomborg sounds a rare note of sanity and moderation in his new book, False Alarm: How climate change panic costs us trillions, hurts the poor and fails to fix the planet…” Does this poison the well?
From the peer reviewed “International Journal of vaccine theory, practice and research,” author Stephanie Seneff from MIT, in her scientific paper with 189 citations, concludes: “The mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 have been implemented with great fanfare, but there are many aspects of their widespread utilization that merit concern.” Does this poison the well?
So here’s another analogy. Terri Buford O’shea got out of Jonestown in 1978 before everyone there drank from a kool-aid well. She said: “There were loudspeakers all over the compound, and Jim Jones’s voice was on them almost 24/7…Trust your gut and don’t give up your liberties.” Many of us don’t trust just “one well.”