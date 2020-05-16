There are needed socialist functions of government
Government is necessarily socialist. I realize we have a democracy of publicly elected officials but the functions of government require a financial contribution to get work done.
Imagine where the Bonneville Power Administration would be without the dams that were built with taxpayer funds. Imagine no dough for road maintenance. How about law enforcement? Fire fighting?
I doubt it would be in the best interest of the world’s most awesome democracy to privatize all government so as not to appear socially supported. We have kind of been doing that at the top level of the federal government for a few years and it’s starting to feel like a pandemic.