Letter: There are questions around abortion we don't address
Zach Ruby
Oct 9, 2021

There are questions around abortion we don't address

To the Editor:

On Oct. 5 the Daily Record ran a story about a local march for "women's reproductive rights."

When talking about abortion, we deploy euphemisms and misdirection to avoid discussing reality. Consider the phrase "my body my choice," which carefully avoids the other body involved, that of the child whose life abortion will end. We pretend that when life begins is some sort of unknowable metaphysical mystery when the science is clear that fertilization results in a unique, living human organism. We also pretend that abortion is equivalent to miscarriage as if natural death and homicide are the same thing. The question is whether unborn humans have a right to life or whether they can be treated as property and discarded at will. The follow-up question is how we handle the competing rights of women and the unborn that exist when women become pregnant without their consent (e.g. rape). Which is worse, forcing involuntarily pregnant women to carry children to term or ending the lives of those children? These are the questions at hand, and they are the ones we refuse to discuss.

Zach Ruby
Ellensburg