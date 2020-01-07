There is a natural explanation for global warming
In response to Mary Verhey’s letter of Dec. 10, 2019. All of the global warming we may be experiencing is explainable by natural, historic processes. She cites Dr. James Hansen’s computer modeling. Which model was she referencing: Scenario A, B or C?
Dr. Hansen stated “The ponderous response of climate systems also means that we don’t need to instantaneously reduce greenhouse gas amounts.” (“We Hold Truths to be Self Evident” Dec. 2, 2016). Anthony Watts commentary Dec. 6, 2016: “I think Dr. Hansen has come to the conclusion that climate sensitivity is not as sensitive to carbon dioxide as it was once thought to be in his original a, b, and c scenarios from 1988. We’ve noted previously, that it is 150% wrong.” See the graph associated with Anthony Watts comments in: “SHOCK: The Father of Global Warming, James Hansen, dials back alarm”. Additionally, even if a computer model happens to show some linear relationship, that does not mean there is a cause and effect relationship.
People are not paying attention to basic facts nor is the media being objective in their climate change reporting. We all agree CO2 is a greenhouse gas. So is water vapor. So is methane. Both of the latter are far stronger in their greenhouse effects than is CO2. Up to 80% of CO2 is generated by natural sources (volcanos, aerobic decomposition). Humans generate the other 20%. Not all of that is from burning fossil fuels (natural gas, coal, gasoline)
There is currently a push to reestablish forests and other plant environments. The current scientific thinking is that this will reestablish carbon sinks in the vegetative materials. This is somewhat true. But I encourage people to think more broadly. Plants also generate a significant amount of water vapor by evapotranspiration. Additionally, when plants die, they decompose. If they decompose aerobically, that generates CO2. If they decompose anaerobically, that generates methane. They still decompose one way or the other.
Additionally, any decrease in CO2 we as individuals release is immeasurable compared to the larger amounts generated statewide, nationally or internationally where other countries are unwilling to destroy their developing way of life. The U.S. generates only 15% of the worldwide total. The effect on our society (travel, shipping goods and services, plastics in packaging/medical services) by eliminating fossil fuel use would be catastrophic. I don’t about you, but I like bananas. They don’t grow around here.