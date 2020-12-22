I read with disgust and anger a letter regarding "wasteful" spending and the possible loss of preserved glacial ice cores that are used for research by scientists at Ohio State University.
First, this is scientific research that is important and vital for the country and the planet. The ice cores show a time capsule of the environment over time and allow scientists to examine the changes in climate over time, and the effects of various events on the climate of the earth in various locales. With the loss of glaciers around the world, these cores are all that scientists may have to study those effects in the future. The ice cores are time capsules, and examining the layers of them are similar to examining the rings of trees or the levels of earth in an archeological dig.
Second, the ignorance of science, the scientific method, and scientific research is disappointing. Paleoclimatology may not be a scientific field that garners headlines, the research that it does is invaluable to our understanding to the earth and its history. The implication that these scientists are wasting their time and their efforts are not valuable is insulting. It's obvious that there is valuable research being conducted at the Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center, as it has been existent for 60 years.
Third, this is in Ohio. Not Washington. Yes, they get federal research grants, but the freezers will need to be either financed by the state of Ohio or by private donors. What is it of your concern, anyway? The federal research dollars would be spent somewhere else, but a freezer failure would ruin valuable research materials.
Fourth, the letter writer may want to know that at Central Washington University, they have also studied glacial cores. A team led by CWU Professor Susan Kaspari recently published a study regarding glacial cores from the South Cascade Glaciers.
There is an article in the Columbus Dispatch that lays out the case for the freezer and what it means if it goes down. I recommend all to read this and understand that this is worthy work and not a folly. I'd recommend that people do some critical thinking and research before popping off about things they don't understand. I know that's a stretch in this political climate, but it is valuable to actually study an issue before popping off about it.