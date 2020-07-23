With close to 100 names on the Aug. 4 primary ballot this year, being an informed voter can be a challenge. Here are some nonpartisan online resources that will help:
The Washington Secretary of State site includes an online Voter’s Guide, with candidate statements and links to candidate websites and campaign finance data.
The League of Women Voters of Kittitas County site includes videos of the virtual Candidate Forums cosponsored by the League and the Ellensburg Daily Record, as well as candidate questionnaires and links to campaign websites and financial information.
Vote411, a WA State League of Women Voters site, includes videos of forums for candidates running for state-wide offices.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce site includes videos of the Candidate Forums sponsored by the Chamber.
Vote Smart, Ballotpedia, and Washington Votes sites provide voting records for candidates who have a legislative history at the state or national level.
Need to register to vote or change your address? You can do it online at VoteWA.gov through July 27, or in person at the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office up until 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
Most importantly, be a voter! Every vote matters!