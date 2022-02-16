Several state legislatures, controlled by conservatives, have enacted laws prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory, which holds that racism is embedded in American institutions, and in other jurisdictions, school boards are being beset by conservatives urging the same thing. In effect, these conservatives are trying to coerce teachers into lying about America past and present.
There is no doubt that racism is embedded in American institutions. We see it manifested in many law enforcement agencies across the country. For years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture refused to allow black farmers to access their loan program that was readily available to white farmers, thus forcing many black farmers to lose their farms. In higher education, the hiring process before Affirmative Action resulted in virtually excluding black educators from a fair chance at competing for open positions. And the list goes on.
Conservatives justify their opposition to teaching about our racist history by arguing that such teaching would give white children guilt feelings that might damage them for life. Never mind about the effects on black children upon hearing a false narrative of American history.
Guilt feelings by white children would not inevitably follow from an accurate portrayal of our past, because part of the story is that many white people have allied with African Americans in combatting racism. Many, if not most, white children would opt to join that alliance to rid their beloved country of this stain on its honor.
“…you will know the truth and the truth will make you free.” John 8:32 (RSV).